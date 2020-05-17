Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: Number of cases rises to 11,224

Another 639 persons, including 81 returnees from other states, were infected with the coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, taking take the total tally to 11,224. However, there are only 6,971 active cases.

Chennai alone reported 480 new cases, taking the tally to 6,750. In a distant second was Chengalpattu with 28 new cases; Madurai with 10; Tiruvallur with 18 and the rest was distributed among various other districts, including Tiruvanamalai, Ariyalur, Kancheepuram and Kallakurichi.

634 Covid-19 patients were discharged after the medical treatment taking the total cured to 4,172.

Four persons died, raising the number of deaths due to Covid-19 infections to78.

On Sunday, 13,081 blood samples were tested, according to the State government data.