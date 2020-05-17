National

Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: Number of cases rises to 11,224

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 17, 2020 Published on May 17, 2020

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami   -  THE HINDU

Another 639 persons, including 81 returnees from other states, were infected with the coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, taking take the total tally to 11,224. However, there are only 6,971 active cases.

Chennai alone reported 480 new cases, taking the tally to 6,750. In a distant second was Chengalpattu with 28 new cases; Madurai with 10; Tiruvallur with 18 and the rest was distributed among various other districts, including Tiruvanamalai, Ariyalur, Kancheepuram and Kallakurichi.

634 Covid-19 patients were discharged after the medical treatment taking the total cured to 4,172.

Four persons died, raising the number of deaths due to Covid-19 infections to78.

On Sunday, 13,081 blood samples were tested, according to the State government data.

Published on May 17, 2020
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
With 3,100 islanders set to return, Covid fears grip Andamans