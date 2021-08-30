Covid-19: India vaccinated over 31 lakh people on August 29

India vaccinated over 31 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Sunday, August 29, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of August 30, 7 am, 31,14,696 people were given the anti-Covid jab in the last 24 hours. This includes 22,07,010 people who were given their first jab and 9,07,686 who received their second dose.

India has administered 63,43,81,358 total doses of the vaccine so far. Of this, 48,85,06,288 are first doses while second doses total 14,58,75,070.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive, having surpassed the 7-crore mark with 7,04,81,165 total doses administered so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 5,71,66,822 total doses administered and Gujarat with 4,55,07,983 doses.

State-wise tally

Uttar Pradesh is also leading in terms of first doses, having administered 5,91,47,931 first doses so far. It is followed by Maharashtra at 4,17,31,841 and Madhya Pradesh with 3,75,83,351 doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops the list, having administered 1,54,34,981 second doses. It is followed by Gujarat with 1,13,61,112 doses and Uttar Pradesh with 1,13,33,234 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 32.7 million. As per the official data, the active case load stands at 3,76,324, up by 7,766 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 34,763 to 319,23,405; 380 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 4,38,210.