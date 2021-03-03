Covid-19: Now get vaccinated 24x7 at your convenience, says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
You can now get Covid-19 vaccination at your convenience 24x7 without any constraint of time. The Centre has now allowed hospitals to administer Covid-19 vaccines 24x7 to speed up the vaccination drive in the country and enhance convenience for those opting for the Covid-19 vaccination.
“People can get vaccinated 24x7 at their convenience. Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands the value of both time and health of citizens,” Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in a tweet in Hindi.
Also read: India’s ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative earns praise at WTO
The Centre has also said that hospitals don’t necessarily have to stick to a fixed schedule to vaccinate beneficiaries against Covid-19 and can extend or advance the vaccination schedule any day.
India began the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination on Monday, making it available to senior citizens and people aged 45 or above with comorbidities.
As of end Tuesday, India has administered 1.546 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses since January 16, when this vaccination drive began in the country. On Tuesday alone, six lakh doses were given, according to official data.
Also read: Vaccine adverse reaction: Insurers will ‘cover hospitalisation’
Close to 27,000 hospitals are currently providing Covid-19 vaccination across the country, including 12,500 hospitals in the private sector empaneled under Ayushman Bharat, Central Government Health Scheme and State health insurance scheme.
In Delhi alone, as many as 11,655 persons —senior citizens and those aged over 45 years with comorbidities — received the jab on Tuesday. As many as 74 per cent of these people went to centres in private hospitals. The government hospitals immunised 3,063 such persons on Tuesday. In all, the total number of persons vaccinated in Delhi on Tuesday stood at 21,277 (first dose of 17,601 and second dose of 3,676).
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
* From March to September for a period of 28 weeks the Atlantis ballroom was turned into an artist’s studio ...
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...