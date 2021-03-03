Covid-19: Now get vaccinated 24x7 at your convenience, says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

You can now get Covid-19 vaccination at your convenience 24x7 without any constraint of time. The Centre has now allowed hospitals to administer Covid-19 vaccines 24x7 to speed up the vaccination drive in the country and enhance convenience for those opting for the Covid-19 vaccination.

“People can get vaccinated 24x7 at their convenience. Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands the value of both time and health of citizens,” Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Centre has also said that hospitals don’t necessarily have to stick to a fixed schedule to vaccinate beneficiaries against Covid-19 and can extend or advance the vaccination schedule any day.

India began the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination on Monday, making it available to senior citizens and people aged 45 or above with comorbidities.

As of end Tuesday, India has administered 1.546 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses since January 16, when this vaccination drive began in the country. On Tuesday alone, six lakh doses were given, according to official data.

Close to 27,000 hospitals are currently providing Covid-19 vaccination across the country, including 12,500 hospitals in the private sector empaneled under Ayushman Bharat, Central Government Health Scheme and State health insurance scheme.

In Delhi alone, as many as 11,655 persons —senior citizens and those aged over 45 years with comorbidities — received the jab on Tuesday. As many as 74 per cent of these people went to centres in private hospitals. The government hospitals immunised 3,063 such persons on Tuesday. In all, the total number of persons vaccinated in Delhi on Tuesday stood at 21,277 (first dose of 17,601 and second dose of 3,676).