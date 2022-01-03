Covid-19: Telangana reports 274 new positive cases

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
There is a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in Telangana. The State reported 274 new Covid-19 positive cases on Sunday. It also reported five Omicron cases in passengers arriving from abroad. Of the 14 samples sent for genome sequencing, five samples tested positive.
Covid-19: Telangana gears up to vaccinate 23 lakh in 15-18 age group
Interestingly, all the five samples that tested positive for Omicron were taken from passengers coming from ‘non-risk’ countries.
The officials are taking samples from two per cent of the passengers coming from non-risk countries. All the samples collected from passengers coming from ‘at risk’ countries tested negative for Omicron.
Omicron Covid variant: Telangana ‘well prepared’ , keeps 60,000 beds ready
The total number of Omicron cases reported in the State has gone up to 40.
As many as 3,779 patients down with Covid-19 infection are taking treatment in different hospitals, while results of 3,661 samples are awaited.
