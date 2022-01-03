National

Covid-19: Telangana reports 274 new positive cases

Our Hyderabad Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on January 03, 2022

The total number of Omicron cases reported in Telangana has gone up to 40   -  iStockphoto

5 new Omicron cases reported

There is a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in Telangana. The State reported 274 new Covid-19 positive cases on Sunday. It also reported five Omicron cases in passengers arriving from abroad. Of the 14 samples sent for genome sequencing, five samples tested positive.

Interestingly, all the five samples that tested positive for Omicron were taken from passengers coming from ‘non-risk’ countries.

Omicron cases at 40

The officials are taking samples from two per cent of the passengers coming from non-risk countries. All the samples collected from passengers coming from ‘at risk’ countries tested negative for Omicron.

The total number of Omicron cases reported in the State has gone up to 40.

As many as 3,779 patients down with Covid-19 infection are taking treatment in different hospitals, while results of 3,661 samples are awaited.

Published on January 03, 2022

