Covid-19: Telangana tests to cross 50-lakh mark

Time to step up carbon trading
By the end of Wednesday, Telangana would have crossed the 50-lakh mark in testing of samples. This means that one in every eight people in the State was tested for the virus.
As it tested 42,433 samples on Tuesday, the State had completed testing of 49,72,407 samples across the State so far. Only 300-500 samples were tested in the first few weeks of the pandemic, attracting sharp criticism from several quarters.
The State, however, ramped up the numbers and allowed the private diagnostic laboratories too do the tests, taking the daily average testing beyond the 50,000-mark.
The State so far reported 2.60 lakh cases, with 2.45 lakh patients recovering from the infection.
“Samples tested per million population stands at 1.33 lakh” G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health (Government of Telangana), has said.
Meanwhile, the State reported 948 new Covid-19 positive cases even as five patients succumbed to the viral infection on Tuesday.
As many as 1,607 patients have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery rate in the State to 94.42 per cent as against the national average of 93.5 per cent. The State tested 42,433 samples on Tuesday, according to a media bulletin released on Wednesday.
The case fatality rate in the State stands at 0.54 per cent as against the national average of 1.5 per cent. As many as 1,415 people died due to the viral infection so far.
The State has 13,068 active cases with 10,710 patients taking treatment in home or institutional isolation.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area reported 154 cases. This is followed by Medchal district with 83 cases and Rangareddy district with 76 cases.
