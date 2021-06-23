Covid-19: The daily dose (June 23, 2021)

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
# Day 2 of the revised Covid-19 vaccination programme shows the strain of sustaining the blistering pace of Day 1, and some uncomfortable statistics come out on States like MP, that don’t quite add up.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/mp-drags-vaccination-numbers-to-5283-lakh-on-tuesday/article34917053.ece?homepage=true
# Vaccination camps, the good, bad and ugly. Good public health outreach, say experts, but watch for the pitfalls.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/vaccination-camps-some-get-scammed-others-end-up-paying-more/article34916384.ece?homepage=true
# The latest worry for health administrators in India and overseas – Delta-plus.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/22-cases-of-delta-plus-variant-in-india/article34914501.ece?homepage=true
# US expert Dr Fauci, says so too.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/delta-variant-greatest-threat-to-us-covid-19-efforts-dr-fauci/article34921004.ece
# Pfizer chief indicates that discussions to bring their vaccine to India are in its final stages.
# AstraZeneca cites Oxford University study to reiterate a statement it had made about a week ago – that their Covid-19 vaccine is effective against the variant first identified in India.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/astrazeneca-vaccine-effective-against-covid-19-variants-identified-in-india/article34920954.ece
# Congress leader Rahul Gandhi releases a white paper on managing Covid-19, as another surge is imminent.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/dont-neglect-opposition-ruled-states-rahul-to-modi/article34900463.ece
