Covid-19: The daily dose (June 23, 2021)

# Day 2 of the revised Covid-19 vaccination programme shows the strain of sustaining the blistering pace of Day 1, and some uncomfortable statistics come out on States like MP, that don’t quite add up.

# Vaccination camps, the good, bad and ugly. Good public health outreach, say experts, but watch for the pitfalls.

# The latest worry for health administrators in India and overseas – Delta-plus.

# US expert Dr Fauci, says so too.

# Pfizer chief indicates that discussions to bring their vaccine to India are in its final stages.

# AstraZeneca cites Oxford University study to reiterate a statement it had made about a week ago – that their Covid-19 vaccine is effective against the variant first identified in India.

# Congress leader Rahul Gandhi releases a white paper on managing Covid-19, as another surge is imminent.

