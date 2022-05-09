Covid-19 vaccination: India administered more than 13.5 lakh doses total doses on May 8

India administered more than 13.5 lakh total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday, May 8, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of 7 am on May 9, about 13,50,622 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 2,07,730 first doses and 8,58,031 second doses were administered to the 18+ population.

Over 15,562 first doses and 34,700 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years while 43,775 first doses and 84,221 second doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years.

About 21,487 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 85,116 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW), frontline workers (FLW) in the last 24 hours.

About 190.34 crore total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far. This includes 91.50 crore total first doses and 81.63 crore total second doses were administered to the 18+ population.

About 5.87 crore total first doses and 4.32 crore total second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, while 3.05 crore first doses and 98,85,187 second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort.

About 10,94,710 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 2.85 crore precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW, FLW so far.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses with 31.76 crore doses, followed by Maharashtra with 16.55 crore doses while West Bengal takes the third spot with 13.88 crore doses.

Active Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 20,403. About 3,207 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. About 3,410 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing the total recoveries to 4.25 crore. About 29 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,093.