Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 73 lakh doses on December 7

India had administered more than 73 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday, December 7, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of December 8, 7 am, 73,62,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. This includes 22,47,454 first doses and 51,14,546 second doses.

More than 70% of 45+ group have got 2 shots

Also, 1,29,54,19,975 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far including 80,50,86,999 first doses and 49,03,32,976 second doses.

State-wise performance

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of doses across the board among the States. It is the first State to administer over 17 crore total doses. It has administered 17,07,33,322 total doses so far . It is followed by Maharashtra, which crossed the 12-crore mark in total doses with 12,03,17,542 doses. West Bengal has administered the third-highest number of total doses at 9,55,73,933.

Uttar Pradesh has administered 11,57,11,995 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra at 7,65,71,467 and West Bengal with 6,38,43,941 doses.

13th mega Covid-19 vaccination camp commences across Tamil Nadu

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 5,50,21,327 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra at 4,37,46,075 and Madhya Pradesh with 3,96,17,847 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.6 million; 8,439 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 93,733. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 9,525 to 3,40,89,137; 195 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 4,73,952.