Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 73 lakh doses on December 7

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
India had administered more than 73 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday, December 7, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of December 8, 7 am, 73,62,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. This includes 22,47,454 first doses and 51,14,546 second doses.
More than 70% of 45+ group have got 2 shots
Also, 1,29,54,19,975 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far including 80,50,86,999 first doses and 49,03,32,976 second doses.
Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of doses across the board among the States. It is the first State to administer over 17 crore total doses. It has administered 17,07,33,322 total doses so far . It is followed by Maharashtra, which crossed the 12-crore mark in total doses with 12,03,17,542 doses. West Bengal has administered the third-highest number of total doses at 9,55,73,933.
Uttar Pradesh has administered 11,57,11,995 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra at 7,65,71,467 and West Bengal with 6,38,43,941 doses.
13th mega Covid-19 vaccination camp commences across Tamil Nadu
In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 5,50,21,327 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra at 4,37,46,075 and Madhya Pradesh with 3,96,17,847 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.6 million; 8,439 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 93,733. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 9,525 to 3,40,89,137; 195 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 4,73,952.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...