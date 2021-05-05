Covid: India reports record-high daily deaths at 3,780

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
India reported record-high daily death toll of 3,780 on Wednesday due to Covid 19 infection. This is the eighth straight day when the single day-deaths crossed 3,000-mark, according to the Health Ministry data. Meanwhile, the country registered more than 3-lakh daily Covid cases for the fourteenth straight day at 3,82,315. Cumulatively, total infections stood at 2,06,65,148 till 8:00 AM on Wednesday, of which active cases were 34,87,229, those who recovered were 1,69,51,731 and the total deaths reported so far stood at 2,26,188.
India administers over 16 crore Covid vaccines
Meanwhile, the country administered 16,04,94,188 anti-covid jabs so far with 14,84,989 shots given in the last 24 hours to 8:00 AM, as per the Health Ministry. Also, total no of Covid tests done the previous day stood at 15,41,299.
Besides this, the government has so far provided around 17.02 crore vaccine doses at 17,02,42,410 to states for free of which, the total consumption including wastages stood at 16,07,94,796 shots till 8:00 AM , as per the government data.
14 crew of cargo ship from India test positive for Covid-19 in South Africa
“More than 94.47 lakh covid vaccine doses(94,47,614) are still available with the states/UTs to be administered. Furthermore, more than 36 lakh (36,37,030) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states/UTs within the next 3 days,” the health Ministry said on Wednesday in a statement.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Octogenarian artist Vasudev sought to overcome pandemic-induced isolation with a series of experimental ...
An enterprising friend presents a fruit-based lunch and sets off culinary experiments for a lifetime
Chaitanya Tamhane does a tough balancing act in ‘The Disciple’ — allowing the audience to form its own ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...