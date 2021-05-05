Covid: India reports record-high daily deaths at 3,780

India reported record-high daily death toll of 3,780 on Wednesday due to Covid 19 infection. This is the eighth straight day when the single day-deaths crossed 3,000-mark, according to the Health Ministry data. Meanwhile, the country registered more than 3-lakh daily Covid cases for the fourteenth straight day at 3,82,315. Cumulatively, total infections stood at 2,06,65,148 till 8:00 AM on Wednesday, of which active cases were 34,87,229, those who recovered were 1,69,51,731 and the total deaths reported so far stood at 2,26,188.

India administers over 16 crore Covid vaccines

Meanwhile, the country administered 16,04,94,188 anti-covid jabs so far with 14,84,989 shots given in the last 24 hours to 8:00 AM, as per the Health Ministry. Also, total no of Covid tests done the previous day stood at 15,41,299.

Besides this, the government has so far provided around 17.02 crore vaccine doses at 17,02,42,410 to states for free of which, the total consumption including wastages stood at 16,07,94,796 shots till 8:00 AM , as per the government data.

14 crew of cargo ship from India test positive for Covid-19 in South Africa

“More than 94.47 lakh covid vaccine doses(94,47,614) are still available with the states/UTs to be administered. Furthermore, more than 36 lakh (36,37,030) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states/UTs within the next 3 days,” the health Ministry said on Wednesday in a statement.