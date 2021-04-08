Covid vaccination: India crosses 9-crore mark in total doses given

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed the 9-crore mark on Wednesday.

As of Thursday, 7 am, India had administered 9,01,98,673 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of this, 7,87,63,027 were first doses while 1,14,35,646 were second doses; 29,79,292 people were inoculated in the last 24 hours with 26,90,031 people receiving the first jab and 2,89,261 receiving the second jab.

Maharashtra tops the list in terms of first doses administered, at 80,75,190. It is followed by Rajasthan with 73,03,354 doses and Gujarat with 72,24,754 doses.

How Gujarat nearly doubled Covid vaccinations within a week

In terms of the number of second doses administered, Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 11,75,491 second doses given so far, followed by Rajasthan at 9,84,486 and Gujarat at 9,22,935.

In terms of total doses administered, Maharashtra is leading the overall vaccination drive, nearing the 9-million mark with 89,49,560 total doses administered so far, followed by Rajasthan at 82,87,840 and Gujarat at 81,47,689.

India reports 96,982 new Covid-19 cases in single day, vaccinations cross 8-cr mark

Active cases

Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 infection tally has crossed the 12.9-million mark. 66,846 active cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the active case load to 9,10,319. So far 118,51,393 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, the number increasing by 59,258 in the last 24 hours. 685 new deaths were reported. The death toll now stands at 1,66,862.