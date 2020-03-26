COVID19: Andhra Pradesh reports two new cases, tally goes up to 10

Andhra Pradesh has reported two new coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases, taking the total tally of patients in the State to 10.

According to a health bulletin released by the government, the new cases are in Vijayawada and Guntur.

A man, who travelled to Delhi from Washington on March 20, travelled to Vijayawada by flight. He was tested in Delhi Government hospital and was discharged on March 21. On symptoms of coronavirus, he went to the Vijayawada government hospital, and tested positive.

Another patient came to Vijayawada from Delhi in Duranto Express after participating in a religious event and travelled to Guntur in a car. He performed prayers for three days and came into contact with 22 persons. Efforts are on to identify the people who travelled with him in train as well as others who came into contact with him.

So far, 26,059 returnees from abroad are under observation of the State Health Department, out of which 25,962 have been quarantined at home. While 97 are in hospitals, results of 13 more suspected patients are awaited.