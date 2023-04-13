The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Wednesday clarified that its in-house recruitment for constables has only been conducted in Hindi and English.

The CRPF’s statement came amidst demand from the southern States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana to have recruitment examinations for various categories of constables in regional languages.

Recently Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that the non-inclusion of Tamil in the computer-based recruitment test was “discriminatory” and “unilateral”.

The CRPF on the contrary stated that the candidates from southern States have “never faced any problem” in participating in the exams.

“Computer-based test is conducted for both the posts (technical and general duty) bilingually in Hindi and English only. CRPF had never conducted written examinations for in-house recruitment in regional languages. The advertisement for 9,212 posts of technical and tradesmen have been issued to conduct recruitment on a regular pattern and the Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted in English and Hindi languages,” a CRPF spokesperson stressed.

This advertisement shared by the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) for recruiting 9,212 constables in the technical and tradesmen category offered opportunities for cobblers, washermen, and cooks, among others through an in-house exam.

For the hiring of constables in the general duty category, the CRPF conducts exams with the help of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

What the figures say

According to the CRPF spokesperson, in previous recruitments of constables for general duty, when the CBT was held only in English and Hindi, the participation of candidates from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka was found to be “normal”.

In the case of the recruitment of constables for general duty in 2018, 819 vacancies were filled by candidates from Tamil Nadu, 3,460 vacancies from Andhra Pradesh, 2,349 from Telangana, and 1,586 vacancies from Karnataka, the CRPF pointed out.

Other data for the recruitment of the same category of constables in 2021 show that 816 vacancies were filled from Tamil Nadu, 1,296 from Andhra Pradesh, 574 from Telangana and 719 vacancies from Karnataka.