Cyient ties up with SR University

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on October 20, 2020 Published on October 20, 2020

To help develop industry-ready curriculum

Cyient, a digital engineering and technology solutions company, will help the Warangal-based SR University develop an industry-oriented curriculum.

“This will greatly help reduce the skill gap between the need and availability of resources trained in areas such as design for additive manufacturing,” Rajendra Velagapudi, Senior Vice-President of Cyient, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Cyient has been a key promoter and user of additive manufacturing technology and has established polymer and metal additive manufacturing facilities in India and in the US,” he said.

Cyient trained over 100 associates in design for additive manufacturing. “We will share our expertise in the field to further faculty and student research at SR University,” he said.

