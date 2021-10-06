‘Dictatorship’ in India; farmers being ‘systematically attacked’: Rahul Gandhi

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that farmers are being “systematically attacked” and there is “dictatorship” in India now with politicians not being allowed to visit Uttar Pradesh to meet the families of the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
Addressing a press conference, Gandhi said he along with two Congress Chief Ministers – Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and Charanjit Singh Channi (Punjab) – will try to visit Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families hit by the violence.
Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur told PTI that the Uttar Pradesh government has not given permission for Gandhi’s visit, and he will not be allowed to go to Sitapur or Lakhimpur.
Also read: Rahul Gandhi won’t be allowed, his Lakhimpur visit might cause problems: Lucknow police official
Gandhi charged that farmers are being mowed down and the name of a union minister and his son is coming up, but no action is being taken. Farmers of the country are being “systematically attacked”, he alleged.
“There used to be democracy, there is dictatorship in India now. Politicians cannot go to Uttar Pradesh. We are being told since yesterday that we cannot go to Uttar Pradesh,” Gandhi said.
Four of the eight dead in Sunday’s violence in Lakhimpur Kheri were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area. The others including BJP workers and their driver were allegedly pulled out of the vehicles and lynched by the protesters.
The Uttar Pradesh Police has lodged a case against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish but no arrest has been made so far.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular perception, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...