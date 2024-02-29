Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve said that the Entrepreneurship Year initiative of the state’s industries and commerce department has generated more than five lakh job opportunities in two years.

Inaugurating an award distribution ceremony for best entrepreneurs, district industries centres and local self-government institutions in Kochi, the minister said the initiative has also produced more than 71,000 women entrepreneurs.

He announced that an international conclave on robotics would be conducted in the city on July 11 and 12 to showcase products from major artificial intelligence companies. Kerala government will host the event in association with Kerala Digital University and Cochin University Science and Technology.

Principal Secretary (Industries) Suman Billa, who presided over the function, said entrepreneurs deserve recognition for their efforts. Noting that every entrepreneur contributes to the well-being of society, he congratulated the award winners and said that the growth of MSMEs will make the state economy truly resilient.

