Every year, Delhi breathes its worst air from November 1 to 15: DPCC data

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
People in the national capital breathe the “worst” air between November 1 and November 15 every year, an analysis of data collated by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) over the last five years showed.
The capital’s average PM 2.5 level oscillates between “very poor” and “severe” categories from October 16 to February 15. It records an average PM2.5 concentration of 285 micrograms per cubic metre from November 1 to November 15. PM 2.5 level from 61 to 120 is considered “moderate to poor”, 121 to 250 is “very poor”, 251 to 350 is “severe” and more than 350 is “severe plus”.
Also read: Cars coming to Delhi, from NCR, should run on CNG: Kejriwal
“A major increase in pollution levels is seen from October 15 to November 1. The average PM 2.5 level reach 285 micrograms per cubic meter from 80 micrograms per cubic metre,” an environment department official said. “All sources of pollution are active during this period. It is the time when stubble burning peaks. There is smoke from firecrackers and dust pollution,” he said.
December 16 to December 31 is the second-most polluted period in Delhi. The average PM 2.5 concentration during this period stands at 218 micrograms per cubic metre. The main reason for the high air pollution level is waste burning because this is the time when Delhi records its lowest temperatures and festivals, the official said.
The third-most polluted fortnight stretches from January 1 to January 15. The average PM 2.5 concentration during this period is 197 micrograms per cubic metre. “Based on the data, the government will make interventions as part of the winter action plan to curb pollution,” the official said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...