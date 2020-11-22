Experts blame non-resident patients, pollution and cold weather for Covid surge in Delhi

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
Delhi, which has been reeling under the third wave of coronavirus, has reported a death rate of 1.58 per cent as compared to the national fatality rate of 1.48 per cent.
Experts attribute the high number of daily Covid-19 deaths in the national capital to a large number of “critical” non-residents patients coming to the city for treatment, unfavourable weather, pollution and better “reporting and mapping” of fatalities.
They say the easing of restrictions has exposed the vulnerable population, such as the elderly and those having comorbidities, to the deadly virus.
In the month of November alone, the national capital has recorded 1,759 fatalities till November 21 — around 83 deaths per day. The number of deaths breached the 100-mark four times in the last 10 days.
Authorities reported 111 fatalities on Saturday, 118 on Friday, 131 deaths on Wednesday, the highest till date, and 104 on November 12.
The average fatality rate in Delhi stands at 1.58 per cent at present, which is higher than the national death rate of 1.48 per cent, according to government data. At 3.2 per cent, Punjab’s fatality rate is the maximum among all States and Union Territories. Maharashtra (2.6 per cent), Sikkim (2 per cent), Gujarat (2 per cent), West Bengal (1.8 per cent), Puducherry (1.7 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (1.6 per cent) and Uttarakhand (1.6 per cent) have recorded more deaths per 100 confirmed cases than Delhi.
Dr B L Sherwal, the managing director of Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, said, “Overall, more deaths occur during winters. This is one major difference we have observed in case of Covid-19 fatalities, too.”
The cold weather is not favourable for people with weak immune systems who are at higher risk of getting severely sick from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, he said. “Seventy per cent of those who have died due to coronavirus were elderly or had comorbidities,” he said.
Dr Sherwal said that mostly young people were getting infected before the lockdown curbs were lifted.“The virus has spread among the elderly rapidly due to easing of restrictions and the festival season. This segment accounts for most of the critical cases,” he said. “High pollution levels and population density are also among major reasons for the large number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Delhi,” he said.
NK Ganguly, former director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research, said mapping of deaths has become better as compared to the initial months. “Earlier, all Covid-19 deaths were not being counted. Reasons other than coronavirus were attributed to the deaths that occurred in households and small hospitals. Now, each death is being confirmed and counted due to better testing facilities,” he said.
An official from a Delhi government hospital said the high fatality rate was also due to the large number of non-resident critical patients coming to the city for treatment.
“These serious patients come to Delhi after exhausting all their options. It is natural that the deaths will be more here as compared to other places,” he said.
The official said another important parameter is “reporting infrastructure”. “The mapping and reporting of deaths in the national capital is better as compared to other places,” the official claimed.
Recently, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had also said that the Covid-19 death rate in national capital was slightly higher than the national average. He, however, noted that situation at present was much better than June when the fatality rate had soared to “3.5 per cent“.
While the mortality rate in July was 3.12 per cent, it had fallen to 2.54 per cent by the end of August. He said the city was reeling under the third wave of coronavirus but the gradual reduction in the number of new Covid-19 cases and the positivity rate is a “clear indicator” that the spread of the virus is decreasing in the national capital.
Authorities reported a positivity rate of 12.9 per cent on Saturday, 10.59 per cent on Friday, 12.09 per cent on Thursday, 12.03 per cent on Wednesday, 13.04 per cent on Tuesday and 12.73 percent on Monday. The positivity rate was 15 per cent on November 7, the highest this month.
Battling a surge in coronavirus cases, the AAP government had on Thursday increased the fine for not wearing masks from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 and directed private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent ICU beds for coronavirus patients.
Private hospitals have also been directed to increase the percentage of non-ICU Covid-19 beds from 50 per cent to 60 per cent.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked hospitals to postpone non-critical planned surgeries for the time being.
The government also said it will increase the number of RT-PCR tests to 27,000 a day in the national capital and MBBS students and interns will be engaged to tackle the Covid-19 situation.
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Companies reported strong growth in net profits (year-on-year), on the back of cost savings, lower interest ...
Last week, the benchmark indices climbed higher marginally. Stay alert
Low home loan rates, government thrust on affordable housing and projects at prime locations make the ...
Since its inception in February 2011, the fund has delivered a CAGR of 16.9%
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Icons have come and gone, but the writer’s admiration for Netaji hasn’t withered
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
Historian Vinay Lal shows why Covid-19 is not without precedent
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...