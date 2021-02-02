Farmers urge Centre to create conducive environment for talks

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Responding to Prime Minister Naranedra Modi’s statement that the Centre is just a call away, the protesting farmers’ organisations urged the Centre to create a conducive atmosphere by withdrawing FIRs and heavy police presence at the protest venues.
A meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha decided that there can be no formal talks with the government until police and administration harassment of different kinds against the farmers’ movement is immediately stopped.
The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, in a separate press conference, said if Modi is truthful to his stand, he should ask the BJP governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to stop troubling farmers.
Also read: Govt’s offer on farm laws still stands, says PM
The SKM said measures such as “increased barricading including trench-digging, fixing nails on the roads, barbed wire fencing, closing off of even internal roads, stopping of internet services, orchestrating protests and facilitating the same through BJP-RSS workers, diversion of trains and stopping them before destination stations etc”, are all part of multiple attacks being organised by the Centre against the protesting farmers.
SKM leader Darshan Pal said scores of people are reported to be missing, and to ensure that more people do not join the protests the BJP is projecting images of violence and the real criminal elements go scot-free without any arrests. “Though no formal proposal for talks came from the government, we clearly state that the talks will be held only after the unconditional release of farmers who are in police custody illegally. Today Delhi Police has released the list of 122 agitators who were taken into police custody. We demand their immediate release. We also condemn the attacks and arrests on journalists who are continuously covering the movement,” he said.
Also read: Farm protest gathers political momentum
AIKSCC leader Atul Kumar Anjan said Modi should not limit the offer in rhetoric. “If the roads are blocked, if the phones are jammed, how can we respond to his offer for a call? The Prime Minister’s statements should be responsible and we believe that it is his duty to create a conducive atmosphere for dialogue,” Anjan said.
The farmers have also decided to support the one-day strike called by electricity workers on Wednesday. The trade unions have also issued a statement demanding the Centre to stop suppressing the agitations.
They have also decided to block the roads on February 6 between 11 am and 3pm all over the country. “Along with the frequent internet shutdown, we strongly condemn the government attempting to shut down many Twitter accounts related to the farmer movement. Withholding of these accounts, which are running with the aim of dealing with the propaganda of the government and giving real information to the public, is a direct attack on democracy,” Pal said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...