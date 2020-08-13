First batch of indigenous grenade launcher ammunition sent to BSF

Ammunition Factory Khadki, Pune has joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for an Atmanirbhar Bharat by writing a new chapter on self-reliance and indigenisation of 40 mm Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) Ammunition production and sending the first consignment to Border Security Force (BSF).

The 40 mm UBGL Ammunition is designed and manufactured by Ammunition Factory, Khadki with the components sourced from Indian Industries.

“The ammunition has been imported by Army and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) units. Thus, there was a perceived need to indigenise the design and manufacture the said ammunition,” said a press release

The ammunition is fired from a launcher fitted under the barrel of 5.56 mm Rifle (INSAS). The advantages of 40 mm UBGL ammunition vis-a-vis traditional hand grenade include its lightweight and 400 meters range. It is also a very safe ammunition for carrying by soldiers.

MK Mohapatra, Sr General Manager, Ammunition Factory, Khadki, handed over the Inspection Note of the 40 mm UBGL (Practice) to BSF DIG Shri Ashok Kumar Jha on August 4.

Hari Mohan, DGOF and Chairman, Ordnance Factory Board, and MK Mohapatra, Sr GM Ammunition Factory, Khadki, flagged off the first consignment of 40 mm UBGL (Practice) to BSF in the presence of Senior Officers on August 11.

“With this event, Ammunition Factory Khadki joined the national endeavour to make India self reliant in direction of defence production and save valuable foreign exchanges by way of import substitution,” the press release added.