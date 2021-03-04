Ram Janmabhoomi: First extension of premises; Trust buys 7,285-sq ft land for ₹1 cr

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has purchased a 7,285 square feet land adjacent to the Ram Janmabhoomi premises here, in accordance with its plan to expand the temple complex area to 107 acres from the present 70 acres, an official of the trust said on Thursday.
The trust that is constructing a grand temple for Lord Ram in this holy town of Uttar Pradesh has paid Rs 1 crore for the 7,285 square feet land to its owner at a rate of ₹1,373 per square foot, the official said.
Talking to PTI, trustee Anil Mishra said, “We have purchased the land as we need more space for the Ram temple." The land purchased by the trust is located next to the Asharfi Bhawan.
Its owner Deep Narain signed a registry deed for the 7,285 square feet land in favour of Champat Rai, the secretary of the trust, on February 20 with Mishra and Apna Dal MLA Indra Pratap Tiwari as witnesses, SB Singh, the sub-registrar of Faizabad in whose office the deed was signed, said.
“I was fortunate to be part of the first purchase deed of the Ram Mandir trust,” Tiwari said.
According to sources, the trust plans to acquire more land and is in talks with the owners of temples, houses and open land adjacent to the Ram temple complex.
The sources said the trust wants to expand the project to 107 acres and it still has to acquire 14,30,195 square feet of land to achieve the target.
The main temple will be constructed on five acres of land and the remaining land will be used to develop various facilities, including a museum and a library.
