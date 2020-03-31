National

Centre extends validity of driving licence, other documents due for renewal from February 1

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 31, 2020 Published on March 31, 2020

The decision was taken to facilitate people facing difficulties in renewing the validity of various motor vehicle documents due to the nationwide lockdown   -  TAMIL

The documents will be treated as valid till June 30

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has extended the validity of documents such as driving licences, permits and registration that expired on February 1, 2020, or later.

In an advisory to all States and Union Territories on Monday, the Ministry asked them to treat such documents as valid till June 30.

The decision was taken to facilitate people facing difficulties in renewing the validity of various motor vehicle documents due to the nationwide lockdown and closure of government transport offices, it said.

“The documents include fitness, permits (all types), driving licence, registration or any other concerned document under the Motor Vehicle Rules,” it said.

The Ministry has requested all the States to implement the advisory in “letter and spirit” so that the public, transporters and organisations rendering essential services are not inconvenienced, it added.

