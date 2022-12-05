The second phase of voting for 93 seats began in 14 districts of North and Central Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Ahmedabad registered voter, had arrived in the city on Sunday. At 9.30 am, he cast his vote at Nishan Public School in Ranip area, which falls under the Sabarmati constituency, a BJP stronghold.

After exercising his franchise, Modi thanked the people of Gujarat for celebrating the festival of democracy by voting in big numbers.

Notably, political parties were concerned after the lower voter turnout in the first phase of polling held on December 1. Leaders and the Election Commission has appealed to vote in big numbers for the second phase.

“Best of the discussions were held (during campaigning). The people of Gujarat are discretional to the core. They have a tendency to listen to everyone, but accept what is truthful. And going by their tendency, people are voting in big numbers today,” Modi said after voting.

He also congratulated the people of Himachal Pradesh and Delhi for participating in the democratic process with great zeal. The polls to Municipal Corporation of Delhi were held on Monday, while the Northern state of Himachal Pradesh voted last month.

Among the other noticeable personalities casting their votes in Ahmedabad included Uttar Pradesh Governor and former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

In the second phase, total 833 candidates are in the fray, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from Ghatlodia seat in Ahmedabad. The Congress has fielded Rajya Sabha member Amee Yajnik against him.

Out of the 93 seats going for voting in the second phase, BJP had won 51 seats in 2017 while Congress managed 39 and three went to Independent candidates.

Out of the 2.52 crore registered electors for the second phase, male constitutes about 1.3 crore and female 1.22 crore. A total of 14,975 polling stations are set-up with 26,409 polling booths.

The first phase of polling was held on 89 seats in Saurashtra, Kutch and South Gujarat regions on December 1. The average voter turnout was recorded at 63.31 per cent.

