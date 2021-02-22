Hyderabad strengthens its base as vaccine hub of the world

Hyderabad, known as the vaccine hub of the world contributing to more than 65 per cent of the total production in India and the world, has further consolidated its position with Covid-19 vaccine production.

Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, said, “We (pharma companies based in Hyderabad) are the largest vaccine manufacturers in the world contributing to 65 per cent of domestic supplies and export of vaccines across the globe. With the production of Covid vaccines, this position has been further strengthened with several more companies manufacturing vaccines.”

“If one is looking for vaccine supplies, including Covid vaccines, he will have to consider Hyderabad,” Ella said.

Speaking after receiving the Genome Valley Excellence Award at the 18th Edition of BioAsia here today, Ella said, “No pharma hub in the world has such an envious position where such a huge number of vaccines are produced. Significantly, all this was achieved without any help from the government. Now, Hyderabad has further consolidated its position as a vaccine hub with several companies including Dr Reddy’s and Aurobindo Pharma, among others, getting into vaccine manufacturing.”

Dr Satish Reddy, Chairman of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Chairman of TS Life Sciences Advisory Committee, said, “The Covid pandemic has provided a once in a lifetime opportunity for the healthcare and life sciences companies in the country to show their potential and capabilities with supplies of critical care medicines and vaccines.”

Hyderabad has emerged as a pharma and life sciences hub and is projected to become a $50-billion industry by 2030 from $13 billion now. Currently, the Indian pharma industry is estimated at $42 billion and projected to grow to about $120 billion by 2030, Reddy said.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the country’s life sciences companies and healthcare services providers have played a critical role in addressing the unprecedented challenge the world has to contend with. This has also helped in better disease surveillance and provided an opportunity to study them more closely to enable us to better meet future challenges, Reddy said.

KT Rama Rao, IT and Industries Minister of Telangana, handed over the Genome Valley Excellence award to Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, at the inaugural session of BioAsia today.