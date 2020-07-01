India records 5.85 lakh Covid cases till July 1

Alexa please start the engine: The new Honda City with new characteristics
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
As on July 1, up to 5,85,493 Covid-19 cases were recorded with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, of which it has said that 59 per cent or patients have recovered. The death toll has crossed 17,000-mark, with up to 17,400 deaths.
New cases have remained stable, with 18,000-19,000 detected each day across the country. Between June 29 and 30, about 18,653 cases were recorded. While 13,157 persons recovered in the last 24 hours, 507 new deaths were recorded.
Maharashtra has recorded 1,74,761 cases, of which 90,911 have recovered and 7,855 have died. Tamil Nadu is second in line with 90,167 cases of which 50,074 have been cured and 1201 have died. Delhi, third on the list has 87,360 cases, of which 58,348 have recovered and 2,742 have died.
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
A new national roadmap envisages a de-carbonising paradigm for the transport sector. V Rishi Kumar reports
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Talbros Automotive Components at current levels.
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...