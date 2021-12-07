India reports 6,822 Covid cases on Tuesday with 220 deaths

India reported 6,822 Covid cases on Tuesday with 220 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per Health Ministry data. The cases have been the lowest in more than 18 months. Meanwhile, Omicron cases stood at 23 across the country, with Maharashtra adding two new cases late evening the previous day.

In addition, the weekly positivity rate was at 0.78 per cent, remaining less than 1 per cent for the last 23 days. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.63 per cent and remained below 2 per cent for the last 64 days and below 3 per cent for 99 consecutive days.

Further, the country conducted 10,79,384 tests during the previous day, aggregating to 64.94 crore tests done so far. Further, the country’s active caseload stood at 95,014, lowest in 554 days. Active cases constituted 0.27 per cent of the country’s total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, India administered 79.39 lakh vaccine doses during the previous day, with this the country has provided 128 crore vaccine shots so far.

Covid table

Cases Active cases Discharged Deaths Total Single Day -(3,402) 10,004 220 6,822 Till Now 95,014 3,40,79,612 4,73,757 3,46,48,383

Source: Health Ministry

Till 8:00 am on Tuesday