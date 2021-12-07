India reports 6,822 Covid cases on Tuesday with 220 deaths

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
India reported 6,822 Covid cases on Tuesday with 220 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per Health Ministry data. The cases have been the lowest in more than 18 months. Meanwhile, Omicron cases stood at 23 across the country, with Maharashtra adding two new cases late evening the previous day.
Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 79 lakh doses on December 6
In addition, the weekly positivity rate was at 0.78 per cent, remaining less than 1 per cent for the last 23 days. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.63 per cent and remained below 2 per cent for the last 64 days and below 3 per cent for 99 consecutive days.
Further, the country conducted 10,79,384 tests during the previous day, aggregating to 64.94 crore tests done so far. Further, the country’s active caseload stood at 95,014, lowest in 554 days. Active cases constituted 0.27 per cent of the country’s total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020.
Two new Omicron cases were detected in Mumbai; India’s total tally rises to 23
Meanwhile, India administered 79.39 lakh vaccine doses during the previous day, with this the country has provided 128 crore vaccine shots so far.
Covid table
Cases
Active cases
Discharged
Deaths
Total
Single Day
-(3,402)
10,004
220
6,822
Till Now
95,014
3,40,79,612
4,73,757
3,46,48,383
Source: Health Ministry
Till 8:00 am on Tuesday
