India reports 9,419 Covid cases and 159 deaths

India on Thursday reported 9,419 Covid cases and 159 deaths over the past 24 hours until 8 am, as per Health Ministry data. Delhi saw the number of Covid cases rise to 65 on Thursday, the highest in over 100 days, and one death. The Capital’s positivity rate increased marginally to 0.11 per cent from 0.10 per cent on Tuesday and 0.90 per cent on Monday. The number of active cases in the Capital stood at 404, of whom 160 are in home isolation and 179 in hospital.

Two new Omicron cases were detected in Mumbai; India’s total tally rises to 23

The recovery of 8,251 patients in the last 24 hours increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 3.40 crore. With this, the country’s recovery rate stood at 98.36 per cent, the highest since March 2020. Also, the active caseload stood at 94,742, or 0.27 per cent of the country’s total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020, as per the data.

India administered 80.86 lakh vaccine doses till 8 am, aggregating to 130.39 crore inoculations so far.

Meanwhile, India conducted 12,89,983 Covid tests during the previous day, taking the total to 65.19 crore so far. The weekly positivity rate was at 0.74 per cent, remaining below 1 per cent for the last 25 days. The daily positivity rate was reported to be 0.73 per cent, remaining below 2 per cent for the last 66 days and below 3 per cent for 101 consecutive days.