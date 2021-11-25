India reports 9,479 Covid-19 cases on Thursday with 396 deaths

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
India’s Covid-19 cases on Thursday increased marginally to 9,479 from 9,283 from the previous day, as per the Health Ministry data. The daily death toll stood at 396 till 8:00 AM aggregating to 4.66 lakh casualties so far.
The daily positivity rate stood at 0.79 per cent, remaining below 2 per cent for the last 52 days. The weekly positivity rate was at 0.90 per cent, remaining less than 2 per cent for the last 62 days.
Among all the States, Kerala reported the highest Covid cases at 4,280, followed by Maharashtra at 960, West Bengal at 803 and Tamil Nadu at 744. Kerala also registered the highest daily Covid-19 related deaths at 308, followed by Maharashtra at 41.
The active caseload stood at 1,09,940 constituting 0.32 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020.
Also read: Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 90 lakh doses on November 24
The recovery of 10,264 patients in the last 24 hours increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 3.39 crore. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stood at 98.33 per cent, highest since March 2020.
In addition, India administered 90.27 lakh vaccine doses in the previous day with 119.38 crore vaccinations done so far, as per the data. Also, the Government informed Thursday that more than 22.72 crore vaccine doses were still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...