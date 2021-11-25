India reports 9,479 Covid-19 cases on Thursday with 396 deaths

India’s Covid-19 cases on Thursday increased marginally to 9,479 from 9,283 from the previous day, as per the Health Ministry data. The daily death toll stood at 396 till 8:00 AM aggregating to 4.66 lakh casualties so far.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.79 per cent, remaining below 2 per cent for the last 52 days. The weekly positivity rate was at 0.90 per cent, remaining less than 2 per cent for the last 62 days.

Among all the States, Kerala reported the highest Covid cases at 4,280, followed by Maharashtra at 960, West Bengal at 803 and Tamil Nadu at 744. Kerala also registered the highest daily Covid-19 related deaths at 308, followed by Maharashtra at 41.

The active caseload stood at 1,09,940 constituting 0.32 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The recovery of 10,264 patients in the last 24 hours increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 3.39 crore. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stood at 98.33 per cent, highest since March 2020.

Vaccination

In addition, India administered 90.27 lakh vaccine doses in the previous day with 119.38 crore vaccinations done so far, as per the data. Also, the Government informed Thursday that more than 22.72 crore vaccine doses were still available with the States/UTs to be administered.