India sees close to 17,000 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

Maharashtra has the highest number of cases, at 1,42,900, of which 73,792 have recovered and 6,739 have died. Delhi has had 70,390 cases, of which 41,437 have recovered and 2,365 have died. Tamil Nadu has recorded 67,468 cases, of which 37,763 have recovered and 866 have died.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is keeping a close watch on the evolving situation in Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Kolkata in West Bengal, as cases are constantly increasing. Mumbai in Maharashtra, he said, has shown some signs of decrease in cases, but experts have pointed out on the need to test more in Mumbai.

Totally, 4,73,105 Covid-19 cases had been recorded as on June 25, of which 2,71,697 have recovered (57 per cent). The recovery rate is stable and has not increased, as more new cases are being added to the tally. Another 14,894 persons have died. On June 24, India had recorded 4,56,183 cases. The difference in cases recorded between June 24 and 25 is 16,922, which denotes new cases added over a single day.

After recording up to 15,000 new Covid-19 cases on June 22, India registered nearly 17,000 new Covid-19 cases in one day on June 25. If the number of new cases recorded in a day starts reducing it means that the country may have some respite from the pandemic. But the daily number of new infections has constantly been rising.

Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs. Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!