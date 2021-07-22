India vaccinated over 22 lakh people on July 21, Wednesday, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of July 22, 7 am, 22,77,679 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. 14,69,815 received their first jab, while 8,07,864 received their second.

India’s vaccination tally stands at 41,78,51,151 total doses which includes 33,02,59,212 first doses and 8,75,91,939 second doses.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses so far among all States, totalling 3,51,98,077, followed by Maharashtra at 3,08,19,381 doses and Rajasthan at the third place with 2,35,38,030 doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra is leading, nearing the one crore mark with 93,98,141 doses administered. It is followed by West Bengal with 78,27,137 doses and Gujarat with 70,22,578 doses.

Uttar Pradesh also tops the list in terms of total doses with 4,20,36,191 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,02,17,522 total doses administered and Gujarat which has surpassed the 3-crore mark with 3,01,74,809 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 31.2 million. As per the official data, the active caseload witnessed an increase of 2224 on Wednesday and now stands at 409394. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 38652 to 30429339. 507 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 418987.