India’s daily Covid-19 case count at 62,224 on Wednesday

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
India’s daily Covid-19 case count stood at 62,224 on Wednesday, marginally higher than the infections reported the previous day at 60,471. It is to be noted that the country’s active case load declined to 8,65,432, less than 9 lakh active cases after 70 days, as per the Health Ministry data.
This is the 34th consecutive day when the daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily fresh cases and in the last 24 hours till 8 am, India registered 1,07,628 recoveries. The recovery rate has further increased to 95.80 per cent. Meanwhile, the daily Covid deaths stood at 2,542 on Wednesday, adding up to 3,79,573 fatalities so far due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 26 crore total doses
Besides this, the weekly positivity rate dropped to less than 5 per cent at 4.17 per cent on Wednesday. Also, the daily positivity rate stood at 3.22 per cent, less than 5 per cent for 9 consecutive days. India conducted 19,30,987 tests during the previous day, taking the total number of tests conducted across the country to 38.33 crore.
Downswing in India’s daily Covid cases continues
In addition, 26.19 crore vaccine doses were administered in the country, with 28,00,458 Covid shots given in the last 24 hours till 8 am. Meanwhile, in the phase-3 vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group, 4,51,03,965 beneficiaries have received their first dose and 9,00,035 people have got their second jabs as well.
