Industries investing in Maharashtra should give priority to locals in jobs: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that while taking efforts to invite industries to invest in the State, efforts should be made to provide jobs for locals. He insisted on local people given priority in jobs by industries investing in the State.

While speaking to the industry department officials in a meeting organised on Wednesday, the Chief Minister Thackeray said that the industrial policy of the State needs to focus on creating jobs for the locals.

He suggested that the industrial policy should include the provision of educating and training of youth. The industry department must involve higher and technical education departments in this regard and urged the other departments to co-ordinate to form a comprehensive policy.

State Industry Minister Subhash Desai said that the government is focusing on providing basic infrastructure to the educational institutes in the industrial areas so that they can train the youth.