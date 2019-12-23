Jharkhand polls: JMM-Congress alliance set to trounce BJP

Just six months after a sterling performance in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP was set to be roundly defeated in the Jharkhand Assembly polls on Monday, with Chief Minister Raghubar Das, State unit president Laxman Giluwa and a number of senior ministers about to lose their seats.

Das was set to lose the prestigious Jamshedpur (East) seat, which he had won for five terms consecutively since 1995, to his former Cabinet colleague and BJP rebel Saryu Rai, who had contested as an Independent. The Opposition alliance’s chief ministerial candidate, Hemant Soren, was set to win from both the seats he had contested — Dumka and Barhait.

Thanking alliance partners, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav called the results the “dawn of a new era in Jharkhand where the politics of the poor and the marginalised has triumphed and politics of arrogance has been defeated”.

Hindutva vs land rights

In an election where the ruling party pitted a muscular Hindutva narrative and the credibility of its national leadership — especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who campaigned extensively along with Home Minister Amit Shah — to overcome popular resentment against the CM and his controversial land rights policies, the people decidedly voted for the Opposition alliance led by Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). The JMM fought the election in a pre-poll alliance with the Congress and the RJD.

At 5.55 pm, the JMM was set to emerge as the single largest party with 29 seats in the 81-member Assembly. With partners Congress at 15 seats and RJD at 1, the Opposition alliance was expected to comfortably sail through the simple majority mark of 41 seats.

The BJP was down by at least 14 seats since the last Assembly polls, in 2014, with leads pointing to the ruling party getting a total of 26 seats. It was set to be a drastic comedown for the BJP since the Lok Sabha elections in May 2019, in which the ruling party, along with the AJSU, had won 12 seats out of the total 14 and a vote share of over 55 per cent in Jharkhand. The BJP’s vote share in the just-concluded election was hovering around 33.5 per cent till the results last came in, a drop of approximately over 21 per cent in just about six months since the Lok Sabha polls.

Anti-incumbency

The almost certain defeat of Giluwa from the reserved seat of Chakradharpur was reflective of the local issues of tribal land rights and anti-incumbency, especially against Das, over-shadowing the national narrative of muscular Hindutva that the BJP tried to project. Till vote count last came in, Giluwa was trailing his rival Sukhram Oraon by a whopping margin of 13,328 votes in this seat reserved for tribals. The popular anger was attributed to Giluwa’s vocal support for police action against people who participated in the mass movement known as “Pathalgarhi” in the State.

The most critical issue in these elections was the conflict that emanated from the CM’s push in November 2016 to two Bills approved by the Legislative Assembly to amend the Chhota Nagpur Tenancy Act (CTA), 1908, and the Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act (SPT), 1949, that protect the tribals’ rights over their land, imposing stringent restrictions on the acquisition and sale of tribal land.

Pathalgarhi Movement

A spate of protests and agitation widely known as the ‘Pathalgarhi Movement’ since spread across the State and the tribals erected stone plaques engraved with provisions of the Fifth Schedule in the Constitution and the Panchayat (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act at their village boundaries as an assertion of autonomy and independence from the Indian Union.

Although Jharkhand’s first tribal Governor, Droupadi Murmu, refused to give her assent to the two Bills citing people’s protest and agitation as her main reasons, the resentment remained, especially because the police had booked thousands of protesters under different FIRs which invoked the stringent provisions of sedition along with kidnapping, rape and other heinous crimes, mainly against tribal leaders.

The performance of Giluwa, who became the face of the local government’s attitude towards tribal land rights, is reflective of the BJP’s tribal problem in Jharkhand, which could not be overcome by an over-emphasis on Hindutva. The local outweighed the national in these Assembly elections.