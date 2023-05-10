Voting for the Assembly elections in Karnataka has begun early on May 10 and is underway in 224 assembly constituencies. It’s a high stake battle between the three leading parties — BJP, Congress, and JD(S).

While the BJP fights to defy historical record and retain the only south bastian, Congress battle to strengthen its foothold for the Lok Sabha elections, and the regional party JD(S) contest to leave behind the reputation of kingmaker.

Former chief minister and BJP strongman BS Yediyurappa voted in Shikaripura in Shivamogga dist after offering prayers with family members

Karnataka has 224 assembly constituencies, of which 36 are reserved for SCs and 15 for STs. The majority mark to form a government is 113 seats.

A total of 5,31,33,054 electors — 2,64,00,074 women and 2,67,28,053 men — are to vote today.

This time, there are 9.17 lakh first-time voters in the State. Polling has begun at 7 am and will end at 6 pm today. Results will be announced on May 13.

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar casts his vote with family members at a booth in Chikkaballapur.

Overall, there are 58,282 polling stations, of which 28,866 are located in urban areas. There are 883 voters on average per polling station.

There are 2,615 candidates across the parties, including 2,430 men, 184 women, and one third-gender candidate.

What factors will decide the outcome in Karnataka?

The people of Karnataka will vote in the assembly elections on May 10. Political parties in Karnataka campaigned voraciously to win a majority in the 224-seat assembly. To woo voters, parties have made several promises — like providing free electricity, cylinders, more jobs, and an assistance scheme for farmers. What are the factors that will decide the outcome in Karnataka?

The national parties BJP, Congress, AAP, Bahujan Samaj Party, regional parties JD(S) and other recognised parties will be fighting to win elections.

84 year old Nagalakshmi casts her vote at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Malleshwaram Constituency, Bengaluru on May 10.

The State’s capital, Bengaluru, since the morning has seen prominent faces coming out to vote. Infosys founder NR Narayanamurthy and his wife philanthropist Sudha Murthy were spotted outside a polling booth.

The couple encouraged citizens to vote and fulfill their civic duty, emphasising that they have the right to hold the elected government accountable.

Karnataka IT/BT Minister CN Ashwath Narayan casts his vote at R.M.V. 2nd Stage. He is seeking to get re-elected as a legislator from Malleshwaram constituency in Bengaluru

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman too was seen outside a polling booth in Bengaluru. Among others, politicians R Ashoka, BY Vijayendra, Eshwar Khandre, and G Parmeshwara were some of the early voters.