Karnataka: Congress kickstarts ‘padayatra’ for Mekedatu despite Covid restrictions

Karnataka’s main opposition party Congress kickstarted its ‘padayatra’ (foot march) demanding the immediate implementation of the Mekedatu project. Thousands of Congress leaders and workers started the 165-km long padayatra labelled ‘walk for water’ from Sangam, in Ramanagara district, inspite of the state government’s weekend curfew barring the assembly of people, due to increasing Covid cases in the State. The padayatra will culminate on January19, with a massive public rally in Bengaluru.
The march was flagged off by Congress leaders including leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge, KPCC President DK Shivakumar, former CMs’ Siddaramiah and Veerapa Moily, former Deputy CM G Parameshwara, the lone Congress MP from Karnataka DK Suresh and several legislators of the party beating drums. Congress said the curfew has been imposed to only thwart the party’s march. Several of the Congress leaders taunted the state government saying ‘let them take action, if they dare to.’
Mekedatu project
The Mekedatu project involves the construction of a reservoir on Cauvery River on the border with Tamil Nadu. While Karnataka says the reservoir would not only help augment drinking water supply to Bengaluru but also generate about 400 MW of hydro-electric power, Tamil Nadu has strenuously objected to it saying it would reduce the flow of its due share of Cauvery water. The dispute is currently with the Cauvery Water Tribunal as well as National Green Tribunal, apart from several cases being heard by the Supreme court. Even the Centre is yet to give full consent to the ₹9,000 crore project.
KPCC President DK Shivakumar, who is spearheading the padayatra along with his member of parliament younger brother DK Suresh, declared “Namma Neeru, Namma Hakku (our water, our right). Nobody can stop our march. They have imposed prohibitory orders only to prevent our agitation. We won’t be cowed down.”
Former Chief Minister Siddaramiah said just like the padayatra he undertook in 2010 against illegal mining in Bellary which helped bring down the BJP government, this time too the Congress party would continue its fight to ensure ‘justice for the state’.
Meanwhile the state government seems to have adopted a wait and watch approach. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who held a cabinet meeting said: “Congress will have to answer to the people why they are undertaking the padayatra amidst the pandemic. They are trying to do politics just because elections are close. This is a politically motivated yatra but people won’t be fooled. The district officials have served notice on them for violating Covid protocols. We will take action under the law.”
