Karnataka to receive 13.9 lakh vaccine vials soon: Health Minister

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Friday said the state is expected to receive 13,90,000 vials of vaccine against Covid-19 in a day or two.
"The big good news for Karnataka is that I have received information from the Health Ministry that tomorrow or the day after probably we will be receiving 13,90,000 vials of vaccine for the state. It's a big happy news for all of us," Sudhakar said.
Speaking to presspersons after visiting a private hospital here, where a vaccination dry run is being conducted, he said, the vaccination will be first administered to healthcare workers.
"We have registered 6.30 lakh healthcare professionals in Karnataka till date. Those who are left out may be in some medical or dental colleges, we have requested them to register," he said, adding that health workers will be followed by those with co-morbidities, those above 60 years and those in other departments such as the Police and Revenue.
The vaccination dry run is on at a total of 263 different health facilities across Karnataka on Friday.
It is being held in 24 district hospitals, 20 medical colleges, 43 taluk hospitals, 31 community health centres, 87 primary health centres, 30 urban primary health centres and 28 private facilities in the state.
The Minister who visited some facilities that are conducting dry runs, said arrangements and preparedness were quite good, and the process is being followed in keeping with the guidelines issued.
The first round of the dry run, an exercise for end-to-end testing of the Covid-19 vaccination process was held in five districts of Karnataka-Bengaluru (including BBMP), Belagavi, Kalburgi, Mysore and Shivamogga on December 2 as per the Government of India guidelines.
