Telangana to develop B-Hub as a biopharma centre

To provide impetus to the biopharmaceutical research and manufacturing in the country, the Telangana Government has decided to develop B-Hub, a biopharmaceutical scale-up manufacturing facility combined with next generation laboratory space in Genome Valley.

B-Hub is expected to address various challenges faced by the biopharma companies and offers substantial benefits to the overall ecosystem.

Globally, biopharmaceuticals has annual sales of over $200 billion and industry revenue continues to grow at a steady 15 per cent annually. An increasing number and percentage of pharmaceuticals entering the market are biopharmaceuticals, with about 40 per cent of Big Pharma and overall R&D/pipelines now involving biopharmaceuticals, not drugs (chemical substances).

Drivers for projected market increases include big brand-name drug patent expirations, growing incidence of chronic diseases globally, and increased availability of advanced diagnostics.

Following on similar initiatives in other sectors such as T-Hub, Wehub and T-Works, B Hub will be a new facility that will play a catalytic role for development that builds Hyderabad as a hub for pharma and biotech companies.

As per industry feedback, there is a significant demand of such facility that will reduce the time to market for local companies and single-use set-up ensures adherence to world class regulatory norms.

Hyderabad is a major scientific and R&D hub with institutions such as Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Center for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), and over 800 life sciences companies.

Over the last four decades, Telangana has seen exponential growth in pharmaceuticals accounting for one-third of the country’s production and 30 per cent of all ANDA approvals received by the Indian companies from US FDA.

Hyderabad is recognized as the Vaccine Hub of India and the world, producing about 33 per cent of global vaccines dosages and significantly contributing to elimination of global pain and disease.

Leveraging the vibrant scientific and industrial ecosystem, the State Government has consistently tried to sustain and accelerate the momentum by a creating an enabling policy environment and also establishing life sciences specific industrial clusters such as the Genome Valley, which has become a major innovation and life sciences cluster in Asia. The kind of cutting edge scientific efforts happening in Genome Valley is just unmatchable by any other cluster in India and perhaps Asia. It is home to companies with varied capabilities - pre-clinical research, drug discovery, vaccines, clinical research, pharma-biotech research, biologics and agriculture-research.