Thiruvananthapuram, February 8

A meeting of the State-level Covid-19 review committee meeting today (Tuesday) evening is likely to discuss easing of restrictions in the State — including recalibration of districts in categories A, B and C, depending on latest transmission trends and weekend lockdown-like curbs — in view of the sustained reduction in the number of daily new cases.

Test positivity rate eased to 28.62 per cent (from a peak of 50 per cent-plus) on Monday as part of a sustained weakening trend during the past one week and more, though it has not made any impression on the death toll being reported on a daily basis. This is mainly because of the surge delayed confirmation of deaths in recent days as also the backlog in previous months or year.

Unabated death toll

The 24 hours ending on Monday noon reported only 14 deaths, but 113 other deaths reported on a few days prior and getting confirmed on Monday further expanded the overall list. This apart, 733 more deaths were added to the list after appeals were filed in accordance with the Supreme Court guidelines, dating back to previous months or year.

Easing of restrictions is being talked about mainly because of the tapering in transmission levels, Government sources said. The number of people being kept under observation is 4,74,949 of which 4,65,565 are under home or institutional quarantine and only 9,384 in hospitals. Of the 3,02,424 active cases, only 3.3 per cent are admitted in hospitals or field hospitals.

First dose for 100 per cent of eligible

The first dose of the Covid-19. vaccine has been administered to 100 per cent of the eligible persons, and the second dose to 85 per cent, the spokesman said. In the 15-17 age group, 73 per cent has received the first dose, and five per cent, the second dose. Elevated vaccination is another proximate reason why easing of restrictions is being considered.

A limited number of classes in schools and colleges had resumed from Monday and even more are scheduled to be opened from next week. Meanwhile, theatre owners, led by Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala, had demanded to know why only theatres were not being allowed to open while malls and bars had been given the all-clear even in ‘C’ category districts.