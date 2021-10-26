Kerala must grow beyond remittance economy: S Gurumurthy

S Gurumurthy, editor of Tamil magazine Thuglak, called upon the Kerala government to focus on local production rather than being a remittance economy.

Driving consumption through money remitted from abroad is not a sustainable model and Kerala needs to generate activities to garner more income, he said at the second session of the ‘India Forward Series’ organised by the Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Gurumurthy, a corporate advisor and commentator on political and economic issues, said the Covid-19 pandemic has re-written economic theories and proved that no functional theories are applicable across countries.

Stating that India was recovering from the disruption caused by the pandemic, he added that the country’s vaccine development through the Indradhanush programme was the game changer in ensuring supply to a billion-plus population.

On the surging Sensex, Gurumurthy said it showed the world’s changing perception on India, especially vis-a-vis China.

India has a development model that focuses on the future without forgetting our rich and varied heritage, he added.

K Harikumar, President of the Chamber, and Veeeramani, Vice-President, spoke at the event.