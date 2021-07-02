Kerala works towards combating lifestyle diseases: State Health Minister

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Kerala is working towards combating lifestyle diseases with focus on diabetes which is increasingly on the rise in the State, Health and Family Welfare Minister Veena George said.
Insufficient physical exercise and altered food habits are contributing to rising cases of blood-sugar among the people of Kerala. Curbing it requires a change in public consciousness and conviction, she said while launching the Ksheera Karunya Hastham scheme by Malabar Regional Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union (MRCMPU) under Milma, providing monetary aid to treat dairy farmers’ children suffering from type-1 diabetes.
This novel project by MRCMPU merits encouragement. The government is extending full support to it” the Minister said about the project that will benefit the families of all dairy farmers who supply milk to the co-operative societies under MRCMPU.
Also read: 50,000 taxpayers in Kerala to benefit from GST amnesty scheme
Noting that MRCMPU’s has one lakh farmers associated with 1,167 cooperatives, she said in a video address at the online function organised by Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF) that the union produces 7.6 lakh litres of milk every day.
Ksheera Karunya Hastham, which envisages to meet the expenses for insulin and doctor’s fees to treat the type-1 diabetic children below 18 years, is the country’s first endeavour of its kind. The launch comes amid increasing instances of type-1 diabetes among teenagers and a general unwillingness to disclose the matter publicly. Girls are predominantly the victims of this disease, according to studies.
Also read: KIIFB not driving Kerala to debt trap, says Thomas Isaac
Milma MRCMPU Chairperson K S Mani said that the number of beneficiaries under the new scheme may not be large, but the message is big.
Only recently Milma had launched a scheme that envisaged monetary help to families bereaved owing to Covid, he added.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
The Chennai-based publishing house marks its silver jubilee with virtual hangout, audio books and stories from ...
Jamshed Singh Kapoor is on the streets every day, quietly feeding Nagpur’s poor, in his battle against hunger ...
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...