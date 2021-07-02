National

Kerala works towards combating lifestyle diseases: State Health Minister

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on July 02, 2021

Veena George

Launches new scheme that provides monetary aid to treat farmers’ children suffering from diabetes

Kerala is working towards combating lifestyle diseases with focus on diabetes which is increasingly on the rise in the State, Health and Family Welfare Minister Veena George said.

Insufficient physical exercise and altered food habits are contributing to rising cases of blood-sugar among the people of Kerala. Curbing it requires a change in public consciousness and conviction, she said while launching the Ksheera Karunya Hastham scheme by Malabar Regional Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union (MRCMPU) under Milma, providing monetary aid to treat dairy farmers’ children suffering from type-1 diabetes.

This novel project by MRCMPU merits encouragement. The government is extending full support to it” the Minister said about the project that will benefit the families of all dairy farmers who supply milk to the co-operative societies under MRCMPU.

Also read: 50,000 taxpayers in Kerala to benefit from GST amnesty scheme

Noting that MRCMPU’s has one lakh farmers associated with 1,167 cooperatives, she said in a video address at the online function organised by Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF) that the union produces 7.6 lakh litres of milk every day.

Ksheera Karunya Hastham, which envisages to meet the expenses for insulin and doctor’s fees to treat the type-1 diabetic children below 18 years, is the country’s first endeavour of its kind. The launch comes amid increasing instances of type-1 diabetes among teenagers and a general unwillingness to disclose the matter publicly. Girls are predominantly the victims of this disease, according to studies.

Also read: KIIFB not driving Kerala to debt trap, says Thomas Isaac

Milma MRCMPU Chairperson K S Mani said that the number of beneficiaries under the new scheme may not be large, but the message is big.

Only recently Milma had launched a scheme that envisaged monetary help to families bereaved owing to Covid, he added.

Published on July 02, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

healthcare industry
Kerala
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.