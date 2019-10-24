National

Maharashtra assembly polls: Counting of votes begins

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 24, 2019 Published on October 24, 2019

8:15 am: The results of the Maharashtra State assembly elections for 288 seats would be announced today. The counting has commenced and early trends are expected by 10 am.

All exit polls have shown a comfortable victory for the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, but there has also been large-scale rebellion in all the parties, which could throw up surprises.

Very early trends show that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is ahead in 13 seats, while the Congress and its alliance partners are ahead in five places.

