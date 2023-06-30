The Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract on June 30 with M/S Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) for Medium Refit with Life Certification (MRLC) of INS Shankush, a sub-surface killer (SSK) class submarine of Indian Navy, at an overall cost of ₹2725 crore.

After signing the contract, the MoD in a public statement stated that the submarine post-MRLC will be delivered to the Navy in 2026. “After completion of MRLC, INS Shankush will be combat ready and will join the active fleet of the Indian Navy with upgraded combat capability, it pointed out.

This project is an important step towards the development of MDL as a Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) hub for supporting the industrial ecosystem of India. The project would involve more than 30 MSMEs and would lead to employment generation of 1200 man-days per day for the project duration, stated the Ministry.

MDL is also in the process of inking a pact with the United States Navy for on-voyage maintenance and repair services for its fleet. While the US Navy has already signed the deal with L&T, which has performed repairs and maintenance on three of their ships since last year, it is in the process of engaging defence PSUs MDL and Goa Shipyards Ltd for similar services.

The INS Shankush project will be a proud flag bearer of Atmanirbhar Bharat in consonance with the Make-in-India initiative of the Indian government, said the MoD.

INS Shankush belongs to Shishumar class of submraines and has a speed of 22 knots.

