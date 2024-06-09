Seven former chief ministers, including Narendra Modi, are part of the new council of ministers sworn in on Sunday.
The other six former chief ministers are Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Rajnath Singh (Uttar Pradesh), Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam), H D Kumaraswamy (Karnataka), and Jitan Ram Manjhi (Bihar).
- Also read: Modi Cabinet 2024: Amit Shah sworn in as Union minister in Prime Minister Modi’s 3.0 Cabinet
While five of these former chief ministers are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kumaraswamy and Manjhi represent two of the BJP's allies -- JD(S) and Hindustani Awam Morcha, respectively.
Modi, along with his council of ministers, took the oath as the new coalition government was formed after two full tenures during which the BJP enjoyed a majority on its own.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.