Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss Indo-Egypt ties, including India’s possible investments in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, in his meetings with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on his two-day state visit to Cairo starting Saturday.

Modi, who just concluded his four-day State visit to the US, is also scheduled to meet the grand Mufti of Egypt, the Indian community and thought leaders in the country, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Egypt has plans of offering a special area of land in its Suez Canal Economic Zone for Indian companies to set up their units.

This was also mentioned in the joint statement issued during El-Sisi’s India visit this January.

“...the Egyptian side considers the possibility of allocating a special area of land for the Indian industries in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), and the Indian side can arrange for the master plan,” the statement noted.

The Chairman of SCZONE, Waleid Gamal, is touring India this week with a delegation to scout for investments. “This visit aims to deepen the cooperation with India to establish various Indian projects within SCZONE- ports and industrial zones, following the visit of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to India in January,” as per a SCZONE statement.

Modi and El-Sisi, in their meeting in January, also decided to upgrade Indo-Egypt relations to the level of ‘Strategic Partnership’ covering political, security, defence, energy and economic areas.

“By doing so, the two sides seek to maximise the common interests and exchange support in a bid to overcome the difficulties caused by various consecutive crises and challenges the world is facing” the joint statement said.

