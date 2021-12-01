MPs’ suspension continues to rock Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha witnessed adjournments repeatedly on Wednesday over the suspension of 12 Opposition members of Parliament. Opposition members stormed the Well of the House, demanding justice for the 12 MPs.

In the morning, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said the protesting MPs showed no remorse by displaying placards and shouting slogans. He adjourned the House till 12 noon. When the House reconvened, the ruckus continued and Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh adjourned the House till 2 pm.

12 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for ‘unruly behaviour’

The suspended MPs are sitting in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in the Parliament House Complex. The Opposition held a protest in the morning against the Chairman’s decision. Leaders of various Opposition parties met in Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s room in Parliament to assess the situation. The members say they will not apologise and insisted that the suspension flouted all Parliamentary norms.