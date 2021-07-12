PE investment in real estate at $2.7 billion in H1 2021: Savills India

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Private equity investment inflows into the Indian real estate sector stood at $ 2.7 billion during first half of 2021, according to a report by Savills India.
This inflow is equivalent to 41 per cent of the investment that the sector saw in the entire year of 2020, an indication that investors’ confidence remains intact despite the pandemic-induced slowdown.
However, in the second quarter of 2021, Indian real estate market saw an investment of $865 million (₹6,300 crore) — a 54 per cent decline from the previous quarter.
The commercial office assets remained the frontrunner during Q2 2021, garnering about 40 per cent share of the investment pie. This is on the back of the resilience displayed by the investable grade office assets, reflected in the successful listing and operations of the three REITs in India.
Ivanhoe Cambridge of Canada to invest $100 million in Genome Valley
While occupancy levels in Embassy Office Parks REIT and Mindspace Business Parks REIT declined marginally by 1-2 percentage points at the end of March 2021 compared with those in December 2020, the rents remained stable during this period.
Brookfield India REIT executed a successful IPO with an 8 times subscription and strong participation from a diverse mix of marquee investors.
“Amid the ongoing pandemic, the first half of 2021 saw some marquee deals by both foreign and domestic investors in the commercial office segment. This demonstrates the strong inherent demand and resilience of the office market while reaffirming confidence of investors into the sector. We expect to see more such transactions in the near future as well,” Diwakar Rana, Managing Director, Capital Markets, Savills India, said in a statement.
REIT/InVITs: Lot size cut could be a game changer
During Q1 2021, the consumption pattern across investable grade retail assets displayed a positive picture as it recovered swiftly to pre-Covid levels of Q1 2020.
Savills India’s research witnessed a renewed interest in the retail segment by private equity institutional investors as the segment accounted for the second highest share (33 per cent) of investment inflows during Q2 2021. Foreign investors such as CPPIB and GIC formed platforms to invest $285 million (₹2,100 crore) in retail assets in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
A unique environmental drama, the recently released ‘Sherni’ is earning accolades from leading Indian ...
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A poet finds comfort in memories, like water on a thirsty day
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
No weight loss ads would be allowed on Pinterest henceforth, the digital pinboard site has announced. It is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...