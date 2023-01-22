Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded the 57th All-India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police on Sunday by asking the leadership in khaki uniform to realise the importance of the National Data Governance Framework for smoothening information exchange across agencies.

Besides that, Modi also recommended to the top brass of intelligence and investigation agencies, and DGsP/IGsP of the Central armed police forces and State police to repeal “obsolete criminal laws and building standards for police organisations across States,” said the PIB in a statement.

Modi suggested making the police forces more sensitive and training them in emerging technologies.

While we should further leverage technological solutions like biometrics etc., there is also a need to further strengthen traditional policing mechanisms like foot patrols, etc, the Prime Minister told the police leadership.

He also discussed strengthening the border as well as coastal security by organising frequent visits of officials. Modi even emphasised enhanced cooperation between State police and central agencies to leverage capabilities and share best practices.

The Prime Minister was of the view of replicating the model of the DGsP/IGsP Conference at the State/district levels for discussing emerging challenges and evolving best practices among their teams. With instances of abuse by behind-the-bars inmates regularly surfacing, Modi pitched for prison reforms to improve jail management.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were among those also present at the high-powered meet.

The Conference — which deliberated on various aspects of policing and national security, including counter-terrorism, counter-insurgency, and cyber security — ended with Modi distributing Police Medals for Distinguished Services.

