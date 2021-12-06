President Kovind to visit Bangladesh for its victory day celebrations

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Bangladesh to attend the country’s 50th victory day celebrations and will also participate in a delegation-level meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Abdul Hamid, the Ministry of External Affairs has said.

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen are also scheduled to call upon the Indian President during his official visit from December 15 to 17, according to an official release issued by the MEA.

The President’s visit on the historic occasion is a reflection of the high priority that both countries attach to the bilateral relationship, the statement said.

“It also reaffirms the shared desire of both countries to further consolidate and strengthen the multifaceted and irreversible partnership based on historical and cultural ties, mutual trust and understanding,” it added..

The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid a State visit to Bangladesh in March this year to join in the celebrations.