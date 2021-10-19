Punjab: Amarinder to form new party

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has announced that he will form his own party. He has also not ruled out an alliance with the BJP if the farmers' protests are resolved.

Singh's statement was released by his media secretary Raveen Thukral in Twitter on Tuesday. "The battle for Punjab’s future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year," Singh said in the statement.

He added that he is hopeful of a seat arrangement with the BJP in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if farmers protest is resolved in farmers’ interest. "Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as channi Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa and Brahmpura factions," he added.

Singh said he will not rest till he secures the future of Punjab and its people. "Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal and external threats. I promise my people I will do what it takes to ensure its peace and security, which is today at stake," he said.