Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the ruling BJP on Saturday, a day after he was disqualified from Lok Sabha, and said he would keep raising questions about who invested ₹20,000 crore in Adani Group’s shell companies and the relationship shared between group chairperson Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Please understand I am disqualified because the PM is scared of my next speech on Adani. They don’t want me to deliver it in Parliament. But I won’t be silenced. The truth will be heard,” Gandhi said at a press conference adding that there was a deep relationship between Modi and Adani.

Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha was notified on Friday after a Surat court convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years of imprisonment for his remark on the Prime Minister’s surname in 2019.

‘Question remains’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang

“..they cannot scare me by disqualification or putting me in jail. I won’t back down…The moot question remains who invested ₹20,000 crore in Adani shell firms. Will keep asking the question...The whole drama is to divert attention from this question,” Gandhi said.

Last month, Gandhi attacked the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament over the Hindenburg Research study that raised concerns about Adani Group’s rising debt and also suggested unlawful use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation.

The Congress leader stated that he had tabled proof in Parliament of the relationship between Adani and Modi but his remarks were expunged. He said that he had also written a detailed letter to the Speaker on how rules were amended to give airports to Adani to manage. But he did not get any response from the Speaker.

Countering allegations that he had made anti-India remarks in London, Gandhi said that he had never made a statement seeking intervention from foreign powers and Ministers had lied about it.