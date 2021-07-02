Railways’ freight loading, earnings on track in June despite Covid concerns

Despite the challenges laid down by the pandemic, Railways continued to maintain its freight loading momentum in June 2021, although it came 2 per cent lower at 112.65 million tonnes as against 114 million tonnes in May 2021.

However, the freight loading performance for June 2021 was better than the April reading of 111.53 million.

Freight loading was up 11.19 per cent in June 2021 as against 101.31 million tonnes in June 2019 (pre-pandemic level).

Even when compared with 93.59 million tonnes loaded in June 2020 (in the middle of the first wave), the loading in June 2021 was up 20.37 per cent.

Freight earnings

Railways earnings from freight loading saw modest increase of 4.48 per cent at ₹11,186.81 crore in June 2021 as compared to earnings of ₹10,707.53 crore in June 2019.

However, freight earnings in June 2021 reflected a robust 26.7 per cent increase when compared to the earnings of ₹8,829.68 crore in June 2020, a time when the country was still facing the adverse effects of lockdown induced by the first wave of Covid-19.

Commodities

The major commodities transported during June 2021 were 50.03 million tonnes of coal, 14.53 million tonnes of iron ore, 5.53 million tonnes of pig iron and finished steel, 5.53 million tonnes of food grains, and 6.59 million tonnes of cement.

The speed of freight trains has been enhanced in the existing network and the Railways is offering a number of discounts to make its freight service very attractive, the Ministry said in a statement. Freight speed has doubled over the last 19 months.